USPS service slowly returns to normal; some locations still closed
The United States Postal Service said service to several dozen USPS facilities across Georgia are back online after Hurricane Helene caused a week-long outage.
The USPS released an updated list on Monday.
The following facilities that have reopened are:
- Ailey: 121 Railroad 30410
- Alamo: 14 W Railroad Ave 30411
- Alston: 5133 GA Hwy 135 30412
- Bartow: 1031 N Railroad Ave 30413
- Bellville: 1355 Bernie Anderson Hwy 30414
- Cobbtown: 6888 Main St 30420
- Crawfordville: 139 Broad NE 30631
- Collins: 225 S Main St 30421
- Daisy: 306 Railroad St 30423
- Dover: 6516 Statesboro Hwy. Sylvania 30424
- Garfield: 227 Old Swainsboro Rd 30425
- Girard: 10280 GA Highway 23 S 30426
- Glennville: 206 S Veteran Blvd 30427
- Glenwood: 5 N Third St 30428
- Hagan: 5272 NW US Hwy 280 30429
- Louisville: 131 W Broad St 30434
- Lyons: 131 N State St 30436
- Metter: 205 S Rountree 30439
- Midville: 238 N Railroad St 30441
- Millen: 608 E Winthrope Ave 30442
- Mount Vernon: 120 W Church St 30445
- Newington: 120 Oliver Hwy 30446
- Nunez: 8451 GA Hwy 297 30448
- Oliver: 6185 Effingham Hwy 30449
- Portal: 27310 US Hwy 80 W 30450
- Pulaski: 105 E Railroad St 30451
- Register: 2981 GA Hwy 46 30452
- Reidsville: 111 James St 30453
- Rockledge: 2155 Rockledge Rd 30454
- Sardis: 932 Perry Ave 30456
- Soperton: 5059 S Third St 30457
- Statesboro: 1 South College St 30458
- Swainsboro: 211 W Morning St 30401
- Sylvania: 113 S Main St 30467
- Tarrytown: 431 Main St 30470
- Twin City: 227 Old Swainsboro Rd 30471
- Uvalda: 129 Railroad St 30473
- Vidalia: 310 Church St 30474
- Wadley: 113 Railroad Ave 30477
- Lakemont: 17 Lakemont Industrial Dr 30552
- Tallulah Falls: 235 Main St 30573
- Tiger: 3278 Old Hwy 441 30576
- Tignall: 128 S Hulin Ave 30668
- Wiley: 6089 Hwy 441 South 30581
- Rayle: 5026 Lexington Rd 30660
- Appling: 1849 Appling Harlem Rd 30802
- Avera: 9448 Broad St 30803
- Blythe: 141 Ginhouse St 30805
- Camak: 3374 GA Hwy 80 N 30807
- Dearing: 4479 Augusta Hwy 30808
- Evans: 607 Ronald Reagan Dr 30809
- Gibson: 21 W Main St 30810
- Gracewood: 102 Myrtle Blvd 30812
- Grovetown: 200 John Deere Pkwy 30813
- Harlem: 335 W Milledgeville Rd 30814
- Hephzibah: 4902 Windsor Spring Rd 30815
- Keysville: 118 Old Waynesboro Rd 30816
- Lincolnton: 182 Elm St 30817
- Martin: 3819 Historic HWY 17 30557
- Mesena: 10 Reese Rd 30819
- Mitchell: 6488 GA Hwy 102 30820
- Norwood: 84 Massengale St 30821
- Perkins: 1664 Perkins Greenford Rd 30822
- Stapleton: 135 E Main St 30823
- Thomson: 223 Jackson St 30824
- Warrenton: 615 Main St 30828
- Waynesboro: 240E 6th St 30830
- Augusta: 525 8th St 30901
- Augusta - Fort Gordon: 411 36th St Bldg. 36302 30905
- Augusta - Peach Orchard: 3108 Peach Orchard Rd 30906
- Augusta - Forest Hills: 3301 Wrightsboro Rd 30909
- Augusta - Hill Station: 1434 Stovall St 30914
- Allenhurst: 4282 W Oglethorpe Hwy 31301
- Bloomingdale: 407 East US Highway 80 31302
- Clyo: 5662 GA Hwy 119 N 31303
- Crescent: 4236 GA Hwy 99 31304
- Darien: 501 North Way 31305
- Eden: 1228 US Highway 80 31307
- Ellabell: 8745 Hwy 280E 31308
- Meldrim: 318 5th Street 31318
- Midway: 12 Butler Ave 31320
- Riceboro: 4705 S Coastal Hwy 31323
- Tybee Island: 102 S Campbell Ave 31328
- Townsend: 1219 GA Hwy 57 31331
- Walthourville: 52 Talmadge Rd 31333
Operations at the following facilities remain temporarily suspended until further notice. An alternative location for each facility is listed below.
Facility: Lakeland
Address: 15 S Valdosta Rd, Lakeland, GA 31635
Alternate Location:
Naylor Post Office
6030 US-84 E, Naylor, GA 31641
Retail Hours:
- Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Sat: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Sun: Closed
Facility: Sharon
Address: 116 Raytown Rd NE, Sharon, GA 30664
Alternate Location:
Washington Post Office
215 E Court St, Washington, GA 30673
Retail Hours:
- Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
- Sat: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Sun: Closed
Facility: Augusta - Martinez
Address: 125 Commercial Blvd, Augusta, GA 30907
Alternate Location:
Augusta - Peach Orchard Post Office
3108 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906
Retail Hours:
- Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM
- Sat: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Sun: Closed
Facility: Alma
Address: 523 W 12th St, Alma, GA 31510
Alternate Location:
Baxley Post Office
125 N Oak St, Baxley, GA 31513
Retail Hours:
- Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
- Sat: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
- Sun: Closed
Facility: Stillmore
Address: 205 N 2nd St, Stillmore, GA 30464
Alternate Location:
Twin City Post Office
227 Old Swainsboro Rd, Twin City, GA 30471
Retail Hours:
- Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Sat: 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM
- Sun: Closed
Customers are reminded to bring valid photo identification when picking up mail and packages. The U.S. Postal Service prioritizes the safety and well-being of both customers and employees. Updates will be shared as more information becomes available.
USPS Service Alerts offer details for consumers, small businesses, and business mailers about disruptions to postal services caused by weather or other natural events. For the latest updates, visit USPS Service Alerts.