USPS service slowly returns to normal; some locations still closed

The United States Postal Service said service to several dozen USPS facilities across Georgia are back online after Hurricane Helene caused a week-long outage.

The USPS released an updated list on Monday.

The following facilities that have reopened are:

Ailey: 121 Railroad 30410

Alamo: 14 W Railroad Ave 30411

Alston: 5133 GA Hwy 135 30412

Bartow: 1031 N Railroad Ave 30413

Bellville: 1355 Bernie Anderson Hwy 30414

Cobbtown: 6888 Main St 30420

Crawfordville: 139 Broad NE 30631

Collins: 225 S Main St 30421

Daisy: 306 Railroad St 30423

Dover: 6516 Statesboro Hwy. Sylvania 30424

Garfield: 227 Old Swainsboro Rd 30425

Girard: 10280 GA Highway 23 S 30426

Glennville: 206 S Veteran Blvd 30427

Glenwood: 5 N Third St 30428

Hagan: 5272 NW US Hwy 280 30429

Louisville: 131 W Broad St 30434

Lyons: 131 N State St 30436

Metter: 205 S Rountree 30439

Midville: 238 N Railroad St 30441

Millen: 608 E Winthrope Ave 30442

Mount Vernon: 120 W Church St 30445

Newington: 120 Oliver Hwy 30446

Nunez: 8451 GA Hwy 297 30448

Oliver: 6185 Effingham Hwy 30449

Portal: 27310 US Hwy 80 W 30450

Pulaski: 105 E Railroad St 30451

Register: 2981 GA Hwy 46 30452

Reidsville: 111 James St 30453

Rockledge: 2155 Rockledge Rd 30454

Sardis: 932 Perry Ave 30456

Soperton: 5059 S Third St 30457

Statesboro: 1 South College St 30458

Swainsboro: 211 W Morning St 30401

Sylvania: 113 S Main St 30467

Tarrytown: 431 Main St 30470

Twin City: 227 Old Swainsboro Rd 30471

Uvalda: 129 Railroad St 30473

Vidalia: 310 Church St 30474

Wadley: 113 Railroad Ave 30477

Lakemont: 17 Lakemont Industrial Dr 30552

Tallulah Falls: 235 Main St 30573

Tiger: 3278 Old Hwy 441 30576

Tignall: 128 S Hulin Ave 30668

Wiley: 6089 Hwy 441 South 30581

Rayle: 5026 Lexington Rd 30660

Appling: 1849 Appling Harlem Rd 30802

Avera: 9448 Broad St 30803

Blythe: 141 Ginhouse St 30805

Camak: 3374 GA Hwy 80 N 30807

Dearing: 4479 Augusta Hwy 30808

Evans: 607 Ronald Reagan Dr 30809

Gibson: 21 W Main St 30810

Gracewood: 102 Myrtle Blvd 30812

Grovetown: 200 John Deere Pkwy 30813

Harlem: 335 W Milledgeville Rd 30814

Hephzibah: 4902 Windsor Spring Rd 30815

Keysville: 118 Old Waynesboro Rd 30816

Lincolnton: 182 Elm St 30817

Martin: 3819 Historic HWY 17 30557

Mesena: 10 Reese Rd 30819

Mitchell: 6488 GA Hwy 102 30820

Norwood: 84 Massengale St 30821

Perkins: 1664 Perkins Greenford Rd 30822

Stapleton: 135 E Main St 30823

Thomson: 223 Jackson St 30824

Warrenton: 615 Main St 30828

Waynesboro: 240E 6th St 30830

Augusta: 525 8th St 30901

Augusta - Fort Gordon: 411 36th St Bldg. 36302 30905

Augusta - Peach Orchard: 3108 Peach Orchard Rd 30906

Augusta - Forest Hills: 3301 Wrightsboro Rd 30909

Augusta - Hill Station: 1434 Stovall St 30914

Allenhurst: 4282 W Oglethorpe Hwy 31301

Bloomingdale: 407 East US Highway 80 31302

Clyo: 5662 GA Hwy 119 N 31303

Crescent: 4236 GA Hwy 99 31304

Darien: 501 North Way 31305

Eden: 1228 US Highway 80 31307

Ellabell: 8745 Hwy 280E 31308

Meldrim: 318 5th Street 31318

Midway: 12 Butler Ave 31320

Riceboro: 4705 S Coastal Hwy 31323

Tybee Island: 102 S Campbell Ave 31328

Townsend: 1219 GA Hwy 57 31331

Walthourville: 52 Talmadge Rd 31333

Operations at the following facilities remain temporarily suspended until further notice. An alternative location for each facility is listed below.

Facility: Lakeland

Address: 15 S Valdosta Rd, Lakeland, GA 31635

Alternate Location:

Naylor Post Office

6030 US-84 E, Naylor, GA 31641

Retail Hours:

Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Sat: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sun: Closed

Facility: Sharon

Address: 116 Raytown Rd NE, Sharon, GA 30664

Alternate Location:

Washington Post Office

215 E Court St, Washington, GA 30673

Retail Hours:

Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Sat: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Sun: Closed

Facility: Augusta - Martinez

Address: 125 Commercial Blvd, Augusta, GA 30907

Alternate Location:

Augusta - Peach Orchard Post Office

3108 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906

Retail Hours:

Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Sat: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sun: Closed

Facility: Alma

Address: 523 W 12th St, Alma, GA 31510

Alternate Location:

Baxley Post Office

125 N Oak St, Baxley, GA 31513

Retail Hours:

Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Sat: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Sun: Closed

Facility: Stillmore

Address: 205 N 2nd St, Stillmore, GA 30464

Alternate Location:

Twin City Post Office

227 Old Swainsboro Rd, Twin City, GA 30471

Retail Hours:

Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Sat: 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Sun: Closed

Customers are reminded to bring valid photo identification when picking up mail and packages. The U.S. Postal Service prioritizes the safety and well-being of both customers and employees. Updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

USPS Service Alerts offer details for consumers, small businesses, and business mailers about disruptions to postal services caused by weather or other natural events. For the latest updates, visit USPS Service Alerts.