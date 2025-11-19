Usher sues partners over unpaid Atlanta restaurant loan

article

The Brief Usher sues former partners over unpaid portion of $2M restaurant loan Singer says only $1M was repaid; $700K still missing and allegedly misused Producer Bryan Michael-Cox denies involvement, says friendship with Usher stands



Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond, is taking three former business partners to court after a loan he says was meant to fund property for a new restaurant allegedly went unpaid.

What we know:

According to recently filed court documents, producers Keith Thomas and Bryan Michael-Cox, along with Charles Hughes, approached the Grammy-winning singer last year seeking nearly $2 million to purchase land for the project. Usher’s attorneys say the deal fell through, and when he asked for his money back this summer, he received only $1 million — leaving about $700,000 outstanding.

Lawyers for the three men claim the remaining money was used for other purposes, but Usher’s legal team argues he never authorized those expenditures. They are demanding full repayment plus damages and fees, and the singer is asking for a trial by next summer.

What they're saying:

Bryan Michael-Cox posted a statement on Instagram saying he did not "orchestrate the failed deal," was not involved in the transaction and is not part of the ongoing legal dispute. He added that his 27-year friendship with Usher remains intact.