R&B sensation Usher prepares for his annual youth summit

Leaders of Usher’s New Look foundation say they're bringing together 300 youth to celebrate 24 years of the foundation.

This year marks the sixth-annual Disruptivator Summit. This two-day summit will feature speakers, networking, performances, a career fair, and tons of awesome surprises. Space is limited, so if you’re a high school youth with a desire to use your "spark" to make positive change in the world, reserve your spot now.

The summit is happening on the campus of Georgia State University. Each day there will be different sessions and activities for the youth. To register your student click here.

Usher’s New Look is a 501c3 organization founded by Usher Raymond IV in 1999. For more than 24 years, Usher’s New Look has supported a vision that all youth should be afforded the chance to unlock their full potential, no matter where they come from.