USA falls to Türkiye but advances to World Cup knockout round

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The Brief The United States lost 3-2 to Türkiye on a goal in stoppage time in its final Group D match. Despite the defeat, the Americans finished first in the group and had already secured a place in the Round of 32. The U.S. will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 in the knockout stage.



The United States men's national team suffered its first loss of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday night, falling 3-2 to Türkiye on a dramatic goal with the final kick of the match.

The defeat ended the Americans' hopes of completing a perfect group stage, but it did not affect their standing in the tournament. The U.S. had already clinched first place in Group D and now turns its attention to the Round of 32.

Fast start, dramatic finish

What we know:

The Americans struck first just three minutes into the match when Auston Trusty headed home a Sebastian Berhalter corner kick to give the home crowd an early lead.

Türkiye answered quickly, with Arda Güler leveling the match seven minutes later before Orkun Kökçü put the visitors ahead before halftime.

The United States pulled even shortly after the break when Berhalter fired home the equalizer after Christian Pulisic, returning from a calf injury, helped spark the attack. The teams remained tied until deep into stoppage time, when Kaan Ayhan scored the winner to hand Türkiye its only victory of the tournament.

Pochettino focused on the bigger picture

What they're saying:

With the Americans already assured of advancing, head coach Mauricio Pochettino rotated his lineup heavily, making nine changes from the team that defeated Australia. Several regular starters were rested after picking up yellow cards earlier in the tournament, while Pulisic played limited minutes in his return from injury.

After the match, Pochettino emphasized that the team's primary objective had already been accomplished by winning the group, saying the larger goal is competing for the World Cup title rather than finishing the group stage unbeaten.

Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter said the late defeat should not affect the team's confidence, noting the Americans battled back to erase a halftime deficit and believes the squad will be ready for the knockout stage.

USA moves ahead

What's next:

The loss closes the group stage with the United States atop Group D after wins over Paraguay and Australia.

The Americans will now face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 on July 1. From this point forward, every match is single elimination, with the winner advancing and the loser eliminated from the tournament.