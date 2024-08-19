Urgent search underway for missing 12-year-old girl in Atlanta

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who is considered a critical missing juvenile.

Omaya Adams was reported missing by her mother, according to the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

She was last seen wearing an orange shirt with white writing on the back, green cargo shorts, and brown Ugg slides.

No further details were available.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577 – TIPS (8477).