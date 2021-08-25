Upson County schools requiring masks, extends virtual learning opt-in

As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb overall while schools are in session, another Georgia school district is requiring students and staff to wear masks.

The Upson County Board of Education voted unanimously to enact a temporary mask mandate at all Thomaston-Upson schools, which went into effect Wednesday.

The board also voted to reopen the remote learning option for all K-12 students, extending the application window to midnight on Sunday.

Thomaston-Upson schools will be closed to students from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 to prepare for remote learning.

The board of education will revisit its mask mandate on Sept. 28.

