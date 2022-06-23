'Intoxicated' man firing gun behind his home killed in confrontation with deputies, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the use of deadly force by the Upson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Sheriff Dan Kilgore said his deputies were called around 10:40 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of North Street in Thomaston to an intoxicated man who had fired off two rounds.

Deputies found 49-year-old Timothy Charles "Chuck" Gravitt in the backyard of his home holding a Glock 9mm handgun. Deputies said Gravitt pointed the gun into his mouth when he saw them.

Deputies said they ordered him to put the gun down, but instead pointed the weapon at them. They scrambled for cover at that point. Investigators said Gravitt then pointed the gun at a deputy, who opened fire.

He was rushed to Upson Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The GBI will turn over the results of the investigation to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review once it is completed.

This is the 61st officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

Thomaston is located about 55 miles south of Atlanta.

