Updated 'Peter Pan' soars into Atlanta’s Fox Theatre

One of the most magical tales in musical theater history takes over one of the most magical venues in Atlanta, as "Peter Pan" swoops in for a week-long stay at The Fox Theatre!

A brand-new adaptation of the 1954 Broadway hit "Peter Pan" opened at The Fox Theatre last night and runs through Sunday, May 4, featuring iconic characters like Captain Hook and Wendy Darling and classic songs including "I’m Flying" and "I Won’t Grow Up." The current tour features an updated book by playwright Larissa FastHorse and was directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price.

"Peter Pan" cast members include Kruz Maldonado in the high-flying title role, Cody Garcia in a dual role as the villainous Captain Hook and Mr. Darling, and Bailey Frankenberg as Tiger Lily. Frankenberg also serves as the show’s fight captain and flight captain, the latter of which especially makes sense given her history as an aerialist.

Showtimes for "Peter Pan" are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on the show or to buy tickets, click here.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning inside the Fox Theatre's Marquee Club, hanging out with "Peter Pan" stars Kruz Maldonado and Bailey Frankenberg and learning more about this magical new tour.



