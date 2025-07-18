Unlicensed massage therapist arrested for child molestation in Coweta County

The Brief Timothy Eng, a massage therapist, was arrested for child molestation and sexual battery, with allegations involving a 13-year-old girl during an in-home massage session. Eng was not licensed by the Georgia Board of Massage Therapy, as confirmed by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is urging potential victims or anyone who interacted with Eng to come forward and contact investigators.



The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have received massage therapy services from 57-year-old Timothy Eng to come forward, following his arrest on charges of child molestation and sexual battery.

What we know:

Deputies took Eng into custody during a traffic stop in Newnan, serving warrants tied to allegations that he sexually assaulted two victims — one of them a 13-year-old girl — during an in-home massage appointment.

"Investigators discovered that these events occurred at home when Mr. Eng was hired as a massage therapist for the family," said Sgt. Chris Ricketson with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the victims’ statements were found to be "highly credible," and the assaults allegedly occurred during what was supposed to be a professional massage session inside the victims’ home.

Dig deeper:

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees licensing for massage therapy through the Georgia Board of Massage Therapy, confirmed that no state massage license has been issued to anyone named Timothy Eng.

Body camera footage of the arrest shows Eng wearing a T-shirt that read, "I didn’t mean to offend you, that was a bonus."

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone who may have interacted with Eng — or suspects they or someone they know may have been victimized — to contact investigators.