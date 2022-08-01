Ex-University of West Georgia professor accused of murdering student denied bond

A Carrolll County judge has denied bond for the University of West Georgia professor accused of shooting a freshman to death in a parking deck over the weekend.

Investigators say shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Carollton County police were called to investigate the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.

According to police, the shooting happened at the courthouse parking deck near Adamson Square and began when 47-year-old UWG professor Richard Sigman and another man got into an argument at a nearby Leopoldo's Pizza.

Police say the man notified security that Sigman threatened to shooting him. When security met with Sigman, officials say they saw he had a gun and told him to leave the property.

That’s when detectives say he walked to the parking deck about a block away and then opened fire multiple times on the parked car in which Jones was sitting.

Friends rushed Jones to Tanner Medical Center, where doctors were unable to save her.

"It was shocking," said Cheyenne Sexton, who told FOX 5 that she has known Jones for years. "My mother-in-law called me and immediately told me and I burst out in tears."

Sigman is now behind bars and out of a job.

MUSIC MIDTOWN CANCELS 2022 FESTIVAL IN PIEDMONT PARK

UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation," the university said in an email Saturday evening.

It’s not clear if Jones was the intended target, or if they knew each other.

Anna Jones, second right, passed away following an off-campus shooting Saturday morning.

BODY CAM SHOWS ARREST OF WOMAN WHO FELL FROM MOVING PATROL CAR, LATER DIED

"It’s just it’s so close to home, and they wouldn’t really expect that," Sexton said. "She didn’t have anybody that hated her."

During a hearing Monday, about 10 of Jones's family members were present in the jail lobby including Jones' mother, who burst into tears with Sigman was rolled into the court in a wheelchair.

Sigman nodded his head when asked if he understood his charges but said nothing as the judge denied him bond.

The former professor faces charges of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. His next hear will be on Sept. 2.

The university says counseling and support services are available to all UWG students, faculty, and staff at westga.edu/wellness. The school says students can also call the UWG Counseling Center 24/7 by calling 678-839-6428 and selecting option 2.