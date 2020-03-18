University of West Georgia faculty member tests positive for coronavirus

A faculty member at the University of West Georgia has tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus, school officials say.

According to the university, the faculty member, who works in the College of Education, self-reported a positive COVID-19 test Wednesday.

Officials say the employee was last on campus on March 11.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is working to alerting people who were in contact with the invidiual as appropriate.

The overall risk to students, faculty, and staff of the university still remains low despite the positive test, school officials said in a statement.

To reduce the spread of the virus, the University of West Georgia has cancelled all on-campus instruction and events through the spring semester's end.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Carroll County. There are three cases in Coweta County, where the university has a satellite campus.

The positive result is not the only employee at a Georgia university who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. An employee with the University of Georgia's Athletics Department was confirmed to have the virus the same day and is now in the hospital.

