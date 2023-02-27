Former Union County deputy arrested on child abuse charge, GBI says

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) recently announced the arrest of a former deputy with the Union County Sheriff's Office. Officials say she was charged with one count of second-degree cruelty with children.

Kaitlyn Dey, 27, of Blairsville was arrested Feb. 24 after the Union County School Police asked the GBI to conduct an investigation into a possible child abuse incident that occurred Feb. 15.

At the time she was arrested, officials say Dey was working in the sheriff's office.

This investigation is ongoing and is expected to be turned over to the Enotah Judicial Circuit for prosecution afterward.

Specific details regarding the abuse incident were not initially provided in the GBI report.