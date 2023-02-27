Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Former Union County deputy arrested on child abuse charge, GBI says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Union County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Kaitlyn Dey, 27, of Blairsville, Ga. (Credit: GBI)

UNION COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) recently announced the arrest of a former deputy with the Union County Sheriff's Office. Officials say she was charged with one count of second-degree cruelty with children.

Kaitlyn Dey, 27, of Blairsville was arrested Feb. 24 after the Union County School Police asked the GBI to conduct an investigation into a possible child abuse incident that occurred Feb. 15.

At the time she was arrested, officials say Dey was working in the sheriff's office.

This investigation is ongoing and is expected to be turned over to the Enotah Judicial Circuit for prosecution afterward.

Specific details regarding the abuse incident were not initially provided in the GBI report.