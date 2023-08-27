Police searching for guardians of toddler found wandering at Union City gas station

article

Police need help finding the legal guardians of a toddler found wandering at a gas station in Union City.

Union City Police said the young girl was spotted at the QUIK Trip at 4745 Jonesboro Road. They believe she's at least 2-years-old, but she wasn't able to tell them what her name was.

The girl was wearing a pink Mickey Mouse long sleeved shirt, pink and white leggings and pink shoes when she was found.

For now, the Union City Police Criminal Investigations Division has custody. Georgia Department of Family & Children Services has also been notified.

If you recognize the child or have any information on her legal guardians, please call the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333 as soon as possible.