Police searching for persons of interest in theft of Georgia boy's French bulldog

The Union City Police Department is searching for two persons of interest they say may be connected to the theft of an 8-year-old boy's beloved French bulldog puppy.

On May 10, 8-year-old Noah was playing with his puppy in the courtyard of the Union Landing apartment complex when the unthinkable happened.

"This particular day she wasn't on a leash. A teenage boy was throwing a ball back and forth to him. The kids are standing here, he throws the ball into the breezeway," the boy's mom, Aikeima McNair, told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

McNair said another teen was waiting in the breezeway. In surveillance footage, the man is seen grabbing Mera the puppy and running off.

Someone stole a French bulldog from an 8-year-old Union City boy. (Supplied)

"The dog coming into the breezeway," said McNair, describing what happens on the video. "The other young man standing on the other end running down and taking the dog and them both running back."

The Union City mom says she later saw a social media post of a dog for sale that she thinks is her son's dog.

"I just want my dog back. That's all I want. If I have to pay to get my dog back, I will do that. I shouldn't have to do that but if that's what it takes to get my dog back then that's what I will do," McNair said.

Now, over a week after the theft, Union City police have shared photos taken at a Peachtree City liquor store of two persons of interest in the crime.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Union City Police Department)

In the photos, a man wearing a blue and white t-shirt, shorts, a dark-colored beanie, and a black bag is seen inside the store. In his arms is a dog police say appears very similar to the missing puppy.

Along with the man, police shared photos of a woman wearing all black with a full coat and what appears to be a maroon purse. Both the man and woman left the store in a white SUV.

The family described the Frenchie as having very distinctive markings

Someone stole a French bulldog from an 8-year-old Union City boy. (Supplied)

"The marble Frenchie, she is one of those," McNair said, "and she is gray, black, and tan. She has the one white sleeve and the one white spot on her nose."

Officers are asking anyone who can identify the two people to call investigators at 470-432-3990.