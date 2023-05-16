8-year-old's beloved French bulldog stolen from Union City apartment complex

Eight-year-old Noah was playing with his French bulldog puppy in the courtyard of his Union City apartment complex last week, when a couple of teenagers stole it.

"This particular day she wasn't on a leash. A teenage boy was throwing a ball back and forth to him. The kids are standing here, he throws the ball into the breezeway," the boy's mom, Aikeima McNair, said.

McNair said another teen was waiting in the breezeway. He is seen on surveillance video scooping up the puppy and running off.

"The dog coming into the breezeway," said McNair. "The other young man standing on the other end running down and taking the dog and them both running back."

It happened at the Union Landing Apartment Complex in Union City on May 10.

McNair suspects the teens planned the theft. She said one of them repeatedly asked her son to bring the dog outside before it was stolen.

"He's a kid at the end of the day. Basically, you preyed on him," McNair said. "You knew that it was a kid who the dog belonged to. You knew he would be out here with the dog."

McNair shared this social media post she found online that she believes are pictures of the dog for sale. She filed a police report and thinks she knows who took the dog, but said they aren't cooperating.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Someone stole a French bulldog from an 8-year-old Union City boy. (Supplied)

The Frenchie has very distinctive markings.

"The marble Frenchie, she is one of those," McNair said, "and she is gray, black, and tan. She has the one white sleeve and the one white spot on her nose."

McNair fears she is running out of time. That the dog will be sold.

"I just want my dog back. That's all I want. If I have to pay to get my dog back, I will do that. I shouldn't have to do that but if that's what it takes to get my dog back then that's what I will do," said McNair.

She is offering a $1,000 reward for the dog's safe return and asks anyone with information to contact her via email.