Union City emergency room: Grady opens new southside facility

The Brief A new freestanding Grady emergency department has officially opened to patients in Union City. The $1 billion medical project aims to restore healthcare access to the Southside community. Hospital officials plan to expand the site with a medical office building and a 200-bed hospital in later phases.



A new freestanding Grady Health System emergency room opened Tuesday in Union City, bringing critical medical care back to a community left without local hospital options for years.

Southside medical care

What we know:

A $1 billion, three-phase project by Grady Health System is underway to address what local medical officials and residents call a "healthcare desert" on the southside.

The newly opened freestanding emergency department operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide a higher level of medical care to the community. According to medical director Dr. Sulaiman Wazeerud-Din, the facility functions at a higher tier than standard urgent care centers, offering board-certified emergency room physicians, round-the-clock X-rays, and CAT scans 24-7.

The medical expansion comes after the 2022 closure of Atlanta Medical Center and the closure of a Wellstar Hospital facility in East Point. Local residents expressed comfort at having emergency care nearby, including 63-year-old Linda Barber, who was the very first patient treated at the facility Tuesday morning. Barber, who arrived at 7:30 a.m. after waiting overnight, said the staff immediately completed her triage and lowered her dangerously high blood pressure. Hospital officials stated that future phases of the Southside development will include a medical office building and a 200-bed hospital.

Future facility expansion

Timeline:

Officials say construction will begin on the medical office building in early 2028. The new 200-bed hospital is schedule to open in early 2031. While patients are already using the walk-in services, emergency personnel have not yet transported the first patient to the facility by ambulance, but they do have ambulances standing by for service.