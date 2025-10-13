No charges in deadly Union City dog attack that killed 62-year-old woman

The Brief Fulton County Police will not file charges in the deadly dog attack that killed 62-year-old Donna Nguyen. Investigators could not determine which dogs were involved or who owned them, citing no witnesses or video evidence. The case led to firings across multiple agencies, including Union City police and LifeLine Animal Project staff.



No one will face charges in last summer’s deadly dog attack that claimed the life of 62-year-old Donna Nguyen in Union City, according to Fulton County Police Chief Wade Yates.

What they're saying:

Yates announced Monday that investigators could not determine which dogs were involved or who owned them.

"There were zero witnesses to this, there was no video, all we have is someone calling 911 saying I heard a woman screaming," Yates said.

Nguyen was mauled by a pack of dogs in August and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died two weeks later.

"It wasn’t just a little dog bite, she was basically mauled to death. I feel like someone should have been notified day one," said Nguyen’s son, Charles Ingram.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts said police will now take a larger role in future animal investigations.

"Our police department will now be more actively involved in animal control," Pitts said.

Ingram said his family still hopes for accountability. "We’re all hurt, it’s not something we wanted to hear, but we’re going to keep pushing forward for some type of justice," he said.

The backstory:

The case began in August when 62-year-old Donna Nguyen was attacked by a pack of dogs in Union City while walking near her home. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and died two weeks later.

Police later confirmed four dogs believed to be involved were euthanized, and investigators returned to the neighborhood to question witnesses and revisit the scene.

In October, a Union City police officer was fired for waiting roughly 30 minutes to respond to the 911 call reporting the attack. LifeLine Animal Project, which handles animal control for Fulton County, also dismissed two employees for failing to properly report the incident to supervisors or county officials.

According to a police report, a detective wasn’t notified about the case until two weeks later, after four dogs had already been euthanized.