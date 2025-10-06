Union City officer fired over deadly dog mauling of 62-year-old woman

The Brief A Union City police officer was fired following the fatal dog mauling of 62-year-old Donna Nguyen. Fulton County detectives are investigating multiple agencies, including Union City Police and LifeLine Animal Services. Nguyen’s family says authorities failed to protect her and are demanding accountability for her death.



A Union City police officer has been fired and others are under investigation after a 62-year-old woman was fatally mauled by a pack of dogs last August.

What we know:

Union City Police confirmed the termination following renewed scrutiny over how authorities handled the case that left Donna Nguyen dead and her family demanding accountability.

Over the past several weeks, Fulton County police detectives have reviewed the actions of multiple agencies, including the Union City Police Department and LifeLine Animal Services, which contracts with the county. FOX 5 has confirmed that one Union City officer was fired as part of that review.

The backstory:

Investigators say Nguyen was attacked by five unleashed dogs on Lakeside Drive. Her injuries were so severe that doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital said they would need to amputate her arms. She died two weeks later.

What they're saying:

Nguyen’s son, Charles Ingram, said he wants answers. "We want justice and we want answers," he told FOX 5 Atlanta.

"I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. No human being deserves this," Ingram said.

"The officer here in Union City was sworn in to protect and serve. Apparently, he neglected my mother. We feel let down," Ingram said.

Ingram said he often wonders whether his mother could have survived if officials had responded differently. "Somebody needs to be held responsible," he said.

What we don't know:

Fulton County officials have not said whether anyone at LifeLine Animal Services has been fired or disciplined in connection with the case. The county has not yet responded to FOX 5’s request for comment.