Union City dog attack: Investigators back on scene after death

Fulton County Police and Animal Control officers returned Monday to the Union City neighborhood where 62-year-old Donna Nguyen was fatally mauled earlier this month.

What we know:

Nguyen was attacked by a pack of dogs on August 1 while walking home from the bank. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe injuries, including bites, scratches, and the possibility of losing both arms. After nearly two weeks on a ventilator in intensive care, she died on August 14.

On Monday, investigators canvassed the area, spoke with neighbors, and spent significant time interviewing David Evans, the dogs’ owner.

What they're saying:

Evans, visibly shaken, said officials told him they no longer believe his dogs were behind the attack.

"They act like I raised a bunch of man killers," Evans said. "They wouldn’t have bit anyone like that."

Fulton County officials declined to confirm Evans’ account. In a statement to FOX 5, they said the investigation remains ongoing and no new details are being released.

Nguyen’s family is still grappling with the loss. Her son, Charles Ingram, visited the site of the attack after making funeral arrangements.

"It’s just terrible, unexpected, the whole situation," Ingram said. "Right now I’m going to let investigators handle it and some way somehow we going to get to the end of it."

What's next:

For now, investigators are continuing their work to determine exactly what happened on that night.