Unidentified body found hanging at High Shoals Falls, GBI assisting in investigation

State investigators have been asked to help Towns County sheriff’s deputies investigate a hanging death along a popular north Georgia hiking trail.

Deputies were called out around 2 p.m. to High Shoals Falls, located near Indian Grave Gap Road near Hiawassee.

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on its Facebook page on Wednesday. It said deputies found a person hanging from a tree by a rope.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is also working to identify the body and the cause of death.

High Shoals Falls is located about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta.