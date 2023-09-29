Under fire: Critical shortage of trucks forces Atlanta Fire to call for help for emergencies

Atlanta council member Dustin Hillis calls the shortage of fire trucks "an emergency."

Specifically, the chair of the Atlanta City Council’s public safety panel described what has led to so many trucks and ladders being out of service.

"Last week, we averaged fifteen pieces not on the street?" Hillis asked city bureaucrats, who are responsible for keeping the city fleet ready for the roads.

Nate Bailey, the fire union president, told FOX 5 Atlanta mutual aid has been activated over the past few weeks.

"We all support each other, but we shouldn't have to use mutual aid because we have two or three major fires at the same time," Bailey said.

There are two primary issues impacting fire readiness.

There are new trucks and ladders coming, but the lead-time from purchase to pick-up is two years.

And Atlanta has a lot of old trucks by mileage.

The city garage is backed on maintenance.