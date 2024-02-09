New bobblehead celebrates life, legacy of University of Georgia mascot Uga X

article

A new bobblehead is honoring the life and legacy of former University of Georgia mascot Uga X.

Born on May 27, 2013, Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully at his home in Savannah on the morning of Jan. 23.

In his time with the Dawgs, Que became the most decorated mascot in the team's history at 91-18. The team won two SEC titles, seven New Year's Six bowl appearances, and back-to-back College Football Playoff national championship wins.

The new bobblehead features Uga X standing on a University of Georgia logo base with his tongue playfully sticking out and decked in his custom-made jersey.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023 - commemorating the year he retired from cheering on the Bulldogs.

"Bobbleheads are the ultimate way to honor and celebrate a person or mascot, and we think this bobblehead of Uga X is the perfect tribute to his amazing life," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "Uga X is loved throughout the state of Georgia and well beyond by Bulldogs fans, alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members who had the privilege of watching and interacting with the beloved bulldog for many years!"

While the bobbleheads have already sold out, UGA fans can pre-order the next run coming in May at the Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

The tributes may also be available at the Red Zone and The Clubhouse in Athens.