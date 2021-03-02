UGA maintenance worker charged with child molestation

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a University of Georgia maintenance worker on child molestation charges.

Monday, the GBI says it arrested 26-year-old Monroe resident Obadiah Lindsey on two counts of child molestation.

Officials say their investigation began in February when evidence discovered a separate investigation indicated Lindsey had sexual contact with an Athens-Clarke County juvenile.

In their investigation, the GBI says it discovered probable cause and obtained warrants for Lindsey's arrest.

At the time, Lindsey was working as a maintenance worker with the grounds and facilities department at the University of Georgia. He was arrested by the UGA Police Department.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (706) 552-2309 or 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

