UGA basketball player arrested on driving charges

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The Brief UGA freshman Kareem Stagg was arrested and charged with speeding and driving without a valid license. He was released shortly after on a $1,200 bond. The university says it is reviewing the situation; his team status is unclear.



A member of the University of Georgia men’s basketball team is facing charges following an arrest in Oconee County.

What we know:

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, freshman forward Kareem Stagg was charged Wednesday with speeding and driving without a valid license.

Officials say Stagg was released less than an hour after his arrest after posting a $1,200 bond. It remains unclear how the incident could affect his status with the team.

In a statement, the university said it is aware of the situation and is gathering more information.

"We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

No additional details have been released.