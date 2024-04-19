Uber launches new rider verification test program in Atlanta

article

Atlanta is among the first cities where ridesharing app Uber will roll out a pilot program to help protect its drivers.

Starting this week, riders who use Uber can become verified, which gives their account a badge the drivers can see before deciding to accept a trip.

The company says many customers will automatically be verified based on their name and phone number, which will both be cross-checked with a third-party database.

Riders will also have the option to upload any government-issued identification, such as a driver's license or passport, to be verified.

"Strengthening rider verification has been a top request from drivers across the country," Uber's Head of Safety Roger Kaiser said in a statement. "This new verification process and verified rider badge are important steps to help provide drivers with more peace of mind while they are out on the road. We are committed to making Uber an even safer and more trusted place to ride and drive, and we look forward to hearing feedback on this pilot from users."

The company says the change is in response to concerns from drivers who want to know more about who is getting into their vehicles.

Drivers will still only be able to see the rider's first name, star rating, trip details, and the new verified badge.

Currently, the pilot program is available in Atlanta; Baltimore; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Detroit; Fargo, North Dakota; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Miami; Nashville; New Orleans; Peoria, Illinois; Philadelphia; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and St. Louis, Missouri in the US, with plans to expand in the future.

You can learn more about the program on Uber's Rider Verification information page.