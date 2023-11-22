You can get free Uber rides Thanksgiving weekend in Georgia | Here’s how

The night before Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the biggest drinking nights of the year and one of the most dangerous on the roads.

It even has the nickname "Blackout Wednesday."

To combat deadly drunken driving, Georgia is one of five states that were awarded $25,000.00 in Uber ride credits by the Governors Highway Safety Association and Uber to help prevent drunk driving deaths.

It’s as simple as getting the code, opening the Uber app, tapping "wallet," and then "vouchers."

"I feel like it’s a good incentive because a lot, most accidents happen on the holidays from drunk driving," said Reshaad Smith, out enjoying Thanksgiving Eve at the Corner Tavern in Little Five Pints.

Across the state, federal crash data reveals that drunk driving accounted for a third of traffic deaths on Thanksgiving weekend in recent years. 68-percent of drunk drivers in Georgia who crashed had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in their blood.

Uber issues a $25 credit for riders to use over Thanksgiving break.

According to a news release, Uber ride credits will be available during select hours from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 9 p.m. - 11:59 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.; 8 p.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.; 8 p.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.; 6 p.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.; 8 p.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Monday, Nov 27: 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.

To receive a $25 credit, Uber account holders need to enter the code rUsQ0JNHGgv during selected hours during the holiday weekend in the discount code section of their app in order to receive the credit.

A state spokesperson said each account will only be able to receive one $25 credit and the Uber account user must be in Georgia to receive the credit.

"I definitely would utilize it if I felt like I was to the point where I just didn’t know how I was going to get home," Smith said.