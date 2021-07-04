Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible Listeria contamination

In a case of unfortunate timing ahead of Fourth of July cookouts, Tyson Foods is announcing a voluntary recall .

The company says the recall involves approximately 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria.

Tyson has been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the recall, though there was no conclusive evidence the products were contaminated at the time of shipment.

Courtesy: Tyson Foods

"We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day," said Scott Brooks, senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, for Tyson Foods. "We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety."

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

The products were sold to food-service and retail customers and distributed nationwide. Each package of the affected retail products has the establishment code P-7089.

In a tweet, Tyson said the recall does not include chicken nuggets or fresh products.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detected that three people had gotten sick from the chicken products and one had died.

Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations at (855) 382-3101.