Tyrese Gibson suing Home Depot over alleged racial profiling at store

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson is taking the Home Deport to court over what he says was a case of racial profiling.

Wednesday, the "Fast & Furious" star and two other men filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta-based company alleging that they experienced "outrageous discriminatory mistreatment" and "racial profiling" during a visit to one of the home improvement chain's stores in California, People Magazine reported.

According to the lawsuit, Gibson and the two other plaintiffs, Eric Mora and Manual Hernandez, went to the Home Depot back in February. Gibson wanted to wait in his vehicle while the other men bought their materials using his credit card.

Gibson says he told the cashier the two men could use his credit card, but she refused to complete the transaction - citing "store policy." This allegedly continued after Gibson returned to the store to try and work it out.

Tyrese Gibson at the first U.S. screening of "1992" held at the Harmony Gold Theater on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

After a manager was called, the lawsuit claims they refused to speak to Gibson. The transaction was only completed after a long and "heated" argument.

Attorneys for Gibson, Mora, and Hernandez argue that the Home Depot's employees "purposely interfered with and refused to process the transaction based on their groundless suspicion of Gibson, Mora and Hernandez arising from their skin color, and in the case of Mora and Hernandez, their national origin."

The plaintiffs are seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and additional punitive damages.

In a statement to People, a Home Depot spokesperson said that they valued Gibson as a customer and have reached out multiple times "to resolve his concerns."

"Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form," the spokesperson said.