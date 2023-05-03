Two young men arrested for breaking into multiple cars in Stockbridge

article

Stockbridge Police Department (SPD) has announced the arrest of two suspects believed to be involved in a series of car break-ins in metro Atlanta. Jordan Darion Kelley, 19, and Tavari Karon Reid, 20, were apprehended in the early hours of May 2 at the intersection of Clifford Court and Old Atlanta Road in Stockbridge.

PREVIOUS STORY: More than 130 vehicles broken into at Stockbridge apartment complex

Kelley has been charged with seven counts of Entering Auto, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Financial Transaction Card Theft. Reid, on the other hand, has been charged with 7 counts of Entering Auto, Obstruction (Fleeing from Police), Giving False Name to Law Enforcement, and Financial Transaction Card Theft. Both suspects are being held at the Henry County Jail.

Evidence discovered at the scene suggests that the suspects are connected to multiple car break-ins around the metro Atlanta area. SPD detectives are reviewing evidence and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to determine what additional charges each man will face.

Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer praised the effort that went into apprehending the offenders. Trammer said, "I am incredibly proud of the effort that went in to apprehending these offenders. From the alert community members who called 911 to report suspicious activity, to the quick response by SPD officers, this incident is an excellent example of the community-police partnership we’re working hard to build in Stockbridge. Crimes like this have no place here, and we’re committed to working with our community to prevent them. When they do happen, we’ll work tirelessly to find and arrest those responsible."

The suspects were arrested after the SPD received a report of suspicious activity in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers quickly located Kelley and Reid and determined that they had broken into several cars nearby.