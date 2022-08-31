Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident.

"I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the women told FOX 5.

The women did not wish to be identified because the two masked men who robbed them have not been apprehended.

"Not only did they rob us of our material things. But my life flashed before my eyes," The Woman said.

Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident that happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the "Chic’ Restaurant bar and lounge – a popular after-hours spot.

"They put a gun to my friend's waist and they pushed her into the car and took her merchandise. The other guy came around to the side of the car and he put the gun on me and he took my merchandise," The Woman described.

Woman who says she and a friend were robbed at gunpoint interviews with FOX 5 anonymously.

The women say they asked security to walk them to their cars and claim the guards took off when the masked men approached.

"I looked around because I know my arm was just on the security [guard's] arm. So when I looked around I saw security ducking and running," The Woman said.

Thousands of dollars in cash, watches, car and house keys are all gone. The women say they banged on the club door for help but it was locked.

"Security is suppose to be here to help you. Once I was assaulted I had to tell security to call 911. When were y'all going to call the police?" The Woman said.

Two women say this is where they were robbed at gunpoint after a night out.

FOX 5 cameras are familiar with the club and area. The location is the same where Rapper King Von was shot and killed.

There was also a double shooting incident the club June of 2021 and another shooting as recent as March of this year.

The women traced their cracked phones to the side of I-20, but say their sense of safety and security is what’s truly been shattered.

"My life flashed before my eyes. I saw me being shot. Being shot twice. I’ve never had a gun pulled on me and put that close to me," The Woman said.

Police say the women were not injured.

Investigators hope surveillance cameras will help them figure out who is behind this.