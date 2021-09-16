Two wanted for McDonough gas station burglary

article

Police in McDonough are searching for a pair of suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into a gas station.

The two young suspects were seen breaking into the BP gas station located at 194 Keys Ferry Street on September 12, the McDonough Police Department said.

Police said the suspects appeared to be wearing their hoodies backward. One of the suspects was wearing a red Georgia Bulldogs hoodie with a Bulldog head logo and the other was wearing a black hoodie with the word "King" on it.

Police released this image of two suspects wanted for breaking into a McDonough gas station on Sept. 12, 2021. (McDonough Police Department)

Police said the pair stole merchandise from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McDonough Police Department at 470-878-1091.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.