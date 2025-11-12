Two teens charged after retaliatory shootings in McDonough subdivision

The Brief Two teens, including 17-year-old King Felton, were arrested for two connected shootings in McDonough’s City Square subdivision. A home was hit by about 18 rounds in what investigators believe was retaliation for an earlier shooting. Police recovered firearms, ammunition, and clothing during search warrants executed with Henry County’s SWAT team.



Police in McDonough say two teenagers are facing charges after a shooting and a drive-by gunfire incident in the same subdivision days apart.

What we know:

Investigators said a 17-year-old, identified as King Felton, and another juvenile were arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault in connection with both incidents that took place in the City Square subdivision.

According to police, the case began on Friday, Oct. 31, when a teenage victim was shot during an altercation. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then on Sunday, Nov. 2, a home on Tussahaw Crossing in the same neighborhood was struck by gunfire about 18 times. Investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation for the earlier incident.

Detectives with the McDonough Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Henry County Police Department’s SWAT Team to execute multiple search warrants in the area on Monday, Nov. 4. Officers said they recovered firearms, ammunition, clothing, and other evidence tied to both shootings.

What they're saying:

In a public statement, the department thanked the detectives who "worked diligently on this extensive investigation" and the Henry County SWAT team "for their professionalism and safe execution of the search warrants."

Police also thanked City Square residents for their patience and cooperation, saying their assistance was "instrumental in helping us bring justice to the community."

What we don't know:

Unanswered questions remain about the investigation, including what led to the initial altercation, whether additional suspects are being sought, and how the recovered firearms are connected to the shootings. Police have not released details about the exact number of weapons seized or the motive behind the attacks.