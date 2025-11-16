Two suspects arrested after Waffle House shooting in Cordele

The Brief Police arrested two suspects, recovering a firearm after the Waffle House shooting and assault. One victim was shot multiple times and another was beaten by several people. Investigators have not detailed the motive, number of attackers, or the victims’ conditions.



Cordele police arrested two men Monday after an early morning shooting and assault at a local Waffle House, closing in on the suspects during a coordinated effort with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Officers said they found 20-year-old Kelwin Jackson sitting on the front porch of a home in the city just before lunchtime. Police said a quick joint response led to his arrest without incident and a firearm was recovered. Jackson is charged with aggravated assault, and investigators said additional charges are expected as the case moves forward.

A second suspect, twenty-seven-year-old Jermall Burks, was located at another residence in Cordele. Officers said Burks was escorted to the Police Department by both agencies and has been charged with battery.

The backstory:

The arrests follow a violent incident at the Waffle House on South Seventh Street earlier in the day. Police said officers were called around 3:33 a.m. for a disturbance involving gunfire. When they arrived, officers found two adult men who had been attacked. One victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The other had been physically assaulted by several people.

Both men were taken for medical treatment and remain under care. Police said no Waffle House employees were hurt.

Officers initially detained one person of interest. That individual cooperated with investigators and was released. The Cordele Police Department Detective Division is continuing to work the case.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the disturbance inside the Waffle House or whether investigators know how many people were involved in the assault and shooting. Authorities have not released the victims’ conditions, whether the recovered firearm was used in the attack, or what charges may still be pending against either suspect. It is also unclear if surveillance cameras captured the incident, whether additional suspects are being sought, or what prompted the confrontation before gunfire erupted.