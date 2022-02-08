Police: 2 shot in fight at southwest Atlanta gas station

article

Two people have been hospitalized after an overnight shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

Police say shortly before 4 a.m. two men got into a fight at an Exxon gas station on the 2400 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

According to officials, both men pulled out firearms and started shooting at each other.

One of the men and a nearby woman were shot. Police do not believe the woman was involved in the fight.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

