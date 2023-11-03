Two people shot by Cartersville police responding to domestic situation

A domestic disturbance in Cartersville took a violent turn last night when a man opened fire on responding officers from the Cartersville Police Department. The incident occurred at 64 Ann Circle, leaving two individuals injured.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in response to the domestic disturbance call. As they arrived at approximately 9:21 p.m., a man emerged from the front door and immediately began firing at the officers.

The officers returned fire, resulting in the man and another person inside the home being struck by gunfire. Both people were subsequently transported to the Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions remain undisclosed at this time.

No officers were injured.

The Cartersville Police Department has requested an independent investigation into the matter by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Additionally, the department will conduct its own internal investigation to assess the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

As of now, no further information has been released regarding the incident.





