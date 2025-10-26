Two people shoot each other during argument in southwest Atlanta, police say

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Two men shot each other in southwest Atlanta, according to police. (FOX 5)

The Brief Two men shot each other during an argument in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning. Police said both suspects, identified as Hayes Henrico and Deronte Cook, were hospitalized but are expected to survive. Each man faces an aggravated assault charge and will be booked into the Fulton County Jail once released.



Two people shot each other during an argument early Sunday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane SW around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Hayes Henrico with a gunshot wound.

Henrico was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

While investigating the shooting, officers learned another shooting victim was located just a few blocks away in the 1400 block of Lee Street SW — just outside the Oakland City MARTA station. They responded to that area and found 26-year-old Deronte Cook with a gunshot wound.

Cook was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police later connected Cook to the shooting on Oakland Lane. They said it appears Cook and Henrico were in an argument and shot each other.

Both Cook and Henrico were charged with aggravated assault.

What's next:

They will be booked into the Fulton County Jail after being released from the hospital.