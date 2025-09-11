Two Pebblebrook High students charged after gun incident in school restroom

article

The Brief Hernandez and Morales were involved in a fight at Pebblebrook High, leading to a lockdown after a gun was pulled. Hernandez is charged with fighting in public and possession of a pistol by a minor; Morales faces additional charges of obstruction and carrying a weapon in a school zone. Morales initially misled officers about the gun's disposal, claiming he threw it into a lake, contradicting video evidence.



Two students have been charged after a fight inside Pebblebrook High School escalated when a gun was pulled, triggering a lockdown on campus.

What we know:

According to Cobb County Magistrate Court warrants, Jesus Arellano Hernandez and Isaac Morales Campos, both arrested Sept. 9, face multiple charges following the confrontation.

Investigators said the two teens began fighting in a school restroom shortly after 10:40 a.m.

Hernandez allegedly pulled a grey and black pistol from his backpack and struck Morales with it.

Morales then took control of the weapon, tucked it into his waistband and continued the fight, according to court documents.

The incident was captured on school surveillance cameras and prompted officials to lock down Pebblebrook High while police investigated.

Hernandez is charged with fighting in a public place and possession of a pistol by a minor.

Morales faces those same charges along with obstruction and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.

What we don't know:

Court filings say Morales initially told officers he threw the handgun into a nearby lake, but video evidence showed him moving from the restroom to a classroom instead.

He later refused to provide further information about the weapon’s whereabouts, investigators wrote.