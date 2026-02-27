Suspects in separate murders arrested at same DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two accused murderers connected to two different crimes were arrested at the same DeKalb County house Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
What we know:
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested 22-year-old Robert Grady and 20-year-old Hamid Dawd Waykuur. The men are suspects in two separate fatal shootings that occurred more than a year apart. Both arrests took place at the same residence on Cedarbrook Drive in Decatur.
Dig deeper:
Grady faces malice murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside an adult entertainment club on Brockett Road. According to authorities, Grady and another person exited a Jeep and opened fire on three people inside a vehicle. The shooting killed 31-year-old Gary Matthews of Lithonia and left another man critically injured.
Dig deeper:
Waykuur is charged with malice murder in connection with the June 2024 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Messiah Battle of Clarkston. That incident occurred at the Springdale Glen Apartments located in the 3800 block of Brockett Trail.
What's next:
Both Grady and Waykuur are being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.
The Source: Information on the arrests came from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. The information on the original crimes came from previous FOX 5 reporting.