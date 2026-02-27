Expand / Collapse search

Suspects in separate murders arrested at same DeKalb County home

By
Published  February 27, 2026 1:43pm EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

  • DeKalb County authorities arrested Robert Grady and Hamid Dawd Waykuur Friday morning during a single raid at a home on Cedarbrook Drive.

  • The two men are accused in separate fatal shootings: Grady for a 2024 club shooting and Waykuur for the June 2024 death of a 17-year-old.

  • Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and are currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two accused murderers connected to two different crimes were arrested at the same DeKalb County house Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested 22-year-old Robert Grady and 20-year-old Hamid Dawd Waykuur. The men are suspects in two separate fatal shootings that occurred more than a year apart. Both arrests took place at the same residence on Cedarbrook Drive in Decatur.

Dig deeper:

Grady faces malice murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside an adult entertainment club on Brockett Road. According to authorities, Grady and another person exited a Jeep and opened fire on three people inside a vehicle. The shooting killed 31-year-old Gary Matthews of Lithonia and left another man critically injured.

Dig deeper:

Waykuur is charged with malice murder in connection with the June 2024 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Messiah Battle of Clarkston. That incident occurred at the Springdale Glen Apartments located in the 3800 block of Brockett Trail.

What's next:

Both Grady and Waykuur are being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

The Source: Information on the arrests came from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. The information on the original crimes came from previous FOX 5 reporting. 

