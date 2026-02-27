Suspects in separate murders arrested at same DeKalb County home

The Brief DeKalb County authorities arrested Robert Grady and Hamid Dawd Waykuur Friday morning during a single raid at a home on Cedarbrook Drive.

The two men are accused in separate fatal shootings: Grady for a 2024 club shooting and Waykuur for the June 2024 death of a 17-year-old.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and are currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Two accused murderers connected to two different crimes were arrested at the same DeKalb County house Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested 22-year-old Robert Grady and 20-year-old Hamid Dawd Waykuur. The men are suspects in two separate fatal shootings that occurred more than a year apart. Both arrests took place at the same residence on Cedarbrook Drive in Decatur.

Grady faces malice murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside an adult entertainment club on Brockett Road. According to authorities, Grady and another person exited a Jeep and opened fire on three people inside a vehicle. The shooting killed 31-year-old Gary Matthews of Lithonia and left another man critically injured.

Waykuur is charged with malice murder in connection with the June 2024 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Messiah Battle of Clarkston. That incident occurred at the Springdale Glen Apartments located in the 3800 block of Brockett Trail.

What's next:

Both Grady and Waykuur are being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.