Man killed, another critically injured in Clarkston shooting outside adult club

article

The Brief Clarkston police say Gary Matthews, 31, was shot and killed outside an adult club on his birthday. Two men opened fire from a Jeep, injuring another man before fleeing; the vehicle was later found abandoned. No arrests have been made, and investigators are still searching for the suspects and a motive.



Clarkston police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the parking lot of an adult entertainment club located at 1353 Brockett Road near U.S. 78 around 3:55 a.m. There, officers found 31-year-old Gary Matthews of Lithonia dead at the scene. Investigators said Matthews had been celebrating his birthday when the shooting happened.

According to police, Matthews and three others, two men and two women, were inside a vehicle when two men got out of a Jeep and opened fire. Officers spotted the Jeep leaving the area and tried to stop it, but the suspects got away. The vehicle was later found abandoned.\

The DeKalb County Police Department confirmed it assisted at the scene but said the case is being handled by Clarkston police.

A second man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the gunfire or whether the victims and suspects knew each other.

Investigators have not released descriptions of the suspects or said how many shots were fired.

It is also unclear what prompted the confrontation or if surveillance footage captured the attack.

No arrests have been announced, and police have not detailed what evidence was recovered from the scene.

What you can do:

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Feltman at 678-431-1472 or email gfeltman@cityofclarkston.com.