Teen shot to death at Clarkston apartments, reward offered for information

Clarkston detectives are hoping a $2,000 reward will help solve the deadly shooting of a teen at a local apartment complex.

Officials say at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Clarkston Police Department were called to reports of a shooting at the Springdale Glen Apartments on the 3800 block of Brockett Road.

At the complex, officers found 17-year-old Messiah Battle's body lying on a building's exterior stairwell. The teen had been shot multiple times.

Messiah Battle (Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta)

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and the identity of the gunman.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment of those involved.

If you have any details that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.