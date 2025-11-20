Two men charged after gunfire erupts at teen’s birthday party in Meriwether County

The Brief Two men were arrested for aggravated assault after opening fire on a crowd at a teenager’s birthday party in Meriwether County on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was struck in the head and taken to the hospital. The property owner could face charges as well, according to Chuck Smith, after social media posts caused attendance to swell to more than 100 people.



Two men are facing aggravated assault charges after gunfire erupted at a teenager’s birthday party in Meriwether County, injuring an 18-year-old man and prompting questions about whether the property owner had the proper permits for the gathering.

What they're saying:

Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith told FOX 5 the Saturday night celebration was intended to be a small bonfire for the property owner’s niece. Smith said the crowd quickly grew after word spread on social media, drawing teens and adults in their 20s from as far away as South Fulton County. He said more than 100 people showed up.

"They didn’t know these people. Didn’t know their intentions. And when these people saw it broadcast on social media, they were looking for a place to party," Smith said.

What we know:

Investigators said partygoers first drove the victim to a nearby fire station before he was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was later transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Smith said the man was struck in the head but is expected to make a full recovery and is now out of the hospital.

Deputies arrested Deadra Ransom, 20, of LaGrange, and Akevion Bowles, 22, of Luthersville. Both are charged with aggravated assault, and Smith said additional charges could be filed as investigators work to determine how many weapons were fired and who was responsible.

What's next:

Smith said the property owner could also face charges.

What we don't know:

The county is checking whether the resident had the required permits to host a gathering of more than 100 people.