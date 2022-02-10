Athens-Clarke County Police capture two men connected to gang activity

Two suspects connected to criminal gang activity have been arrested, Athens-Clarke County Police announced Thursday.

Tair Kuran Lawson, 27, and Trevious Omar Bugg, 26, were taken into police custody on February 9, police confirmed.

Lawson was arrested on a parole warrant and has a significant, violent criminal history with firearms, authorities said.

At the time of his arrest, Lawson was on parole for violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Tair Kuran Lawson, 27, of Athens, Georgia was arrested in connection to criminal gang activity. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Police said Bugg was arrested for violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and false statements.

'Known gang member' 26-year-old Trevious Omar Bugg was taken into police custody. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

At the time of his arrest, Bugg was on probation for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats, and battery, authorities confirmed.

In late January, ‘known’ gang members 25-year-old Demarkreon Reid and 24-year-old Travious Huff were taken into custody.

TWO ‘KNOWN’ GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED, ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY POLICE SAY

Reid was arrested on January 25 for existing felony Probation Violation warrants, a local bench warrant, and a federal warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, authorities say.

According to officials, Reid was out on bond for battery and disorderly conduct at the time of his arrest.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has now arrested 25 known gang members or associates since its initiative to target criminal street gang activity began.

Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip line at 706-705-4775.

