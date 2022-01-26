Two 'known' gang members arrested, Athens-Clarke County Police say

Two suspects connected to gang activity were taken into custody, Athens-Clarke County Police announced.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Demarkreon Reid and 24-year-old Travious Huff were arrested on January 25.

Reid was arrested for existing felony Probation Violation warrants, a local bench warrant, and a federal warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, authorities say.

According to officials, Reid was out on bond for battery and disorderly conduct at the time of his arrest.

Demarkreon Reid, 25, of Athens, Ga was taken into police custody on January 25, 2022. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

A second suspect, Travious Huff, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

'Known gang member' Travious Huff, 24, of Athens, Georgia was taken into police custody on January 25, 2022. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Huff is currently on probation, police said.

Over the past several weeks, Athens-Clarke Count Police said the department has arrested 23 gang members or associates and seized at least 15 guns.

