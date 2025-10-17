Two inmates hospitalized after back-to-back stabbings at Fulton Jail

The Brief Two inmates were hospitalized after separate stabbings inside the Fulton County Jail within 48 hours. Inmate Kelvin Watts, previously charged in a 2015 murder case, was stabbed multiple times and remains hospitalized. No suspects, charges, or security failures have been identified as the investigation into both stabbings continues.



Two inmates were taken to the hospital following separate stabbings inside the Fulton County Jail within the past 48 hours, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Friday.

What we know:

Inmate Kelvin Watts was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after being stabbed multiple times Wednesday evening.

A second inmate was transported to Grady following another stabbing that happened Thursday afternoon.

Both remain hospitalized, and the sheriff’s office says there have been no charges filed yet in either case.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 first covered Watts in 2015, when Atlanta police arrested him and another man in connection with a shooting that left a woman driver dead. At that time, investigators said Watts had been out of jail just four days when he was charged with her murder.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the two stabbings inside the Fulton County Jail or whether suspects have been identified.

There is no update on the conditions of inmate Kelvin Watts or the second injured inmate.

Local perspective:

Just two days ago, Sheriff Patrick Labat told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor that recent violence against both inmates and deputies illustrates why he believes Fulton County Commissioners need to act faster in the ongoing jail crisis.