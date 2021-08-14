Two Georgia school district suspended in-person classes

article

Two Georgia school districts are temporarily suspending classes due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Ware County in southeast Georgia is suspending all school operations for in-person and digital learning through August 27.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ware County School District wrote:

"Due to a sharp increase in the number of active positive COVID cases reported among students and staff members as well as the number of individuals who are currently quarantined, the Ware County School System will temporarily cease daily operations for traditional and digital students and most staff members through Friday, August 27, 2021. Staff members who are required to work will be notified directly. During this two-week pause, no instruction will take place. In-season extra-curricular practices and competitions will continue as scheduled."

Staff in Ware County will return to work on Aug. 30 and students will return on Sept. 7.

Less than 50 miles northeast, in Long County, the school district said it was suspending its face-to-face learning beginning next Wednesday.

A statement from the district reads in part:

"Attendance is optional for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16 and 17. Students who are present on Tuesday, August 17 will receive a Chromebook and learning materials to take home. Students who are not present on this date will have the opportunity to receive a Chromebook and learning materials during a drive-through event at each school on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Virtual learning for all students will begin Thursday, Aug. 19."

A decision to return to the classroom following the Labor Day holiday will be made on Sept. 1.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 4,100 people were hospitalized from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The two-week average for new cases also climbed to over 3,600, the GDPH reported.

