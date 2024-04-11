2 gang members sentenced to life for 2020 murder of Vietnam veteran outside Goodwill store

Two men associated with 5275 Slimegang Young Crew with alleged connections to YSL were found guilty in the murder of a 72-year-old Vietnam War veteran in 2020, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Fani Willis, Fulton County District Attorney, announced Thursday that on April 9, a jury found Leandre Pittman and Antonio Sanders guilty in the killing of Lawrence Denney.

The crime took place on October 20, 2020. Prosecutors say Pittman and Sanders were breaking into and stealing cars in a parking lot on Collier Road as Denney was in the process of donating books to Goodwill on his way to work. Denney reportedly approached the pair as they were attempting to steal his car. That's when prosecutors say the assailants opened fire on him, fatally wounding him.

Denney's vehicle was later located at the Camelot Apartments, a known territory of the 5275 Slimegang Young Crew, a predominantly juvenile and young adult gang with connections to YSL, according to the district attorney's office. Cell phone records placed both defendants' devices in the vicinity of the crime scene, corroborated by tracking data from License Plate Readers.

Both defendants are affiliated with the 5275 Slimegang Young Crew.

"An honorable veteran was heinously gunned down as he was donating to charity," said District Attorney Fani T. Willis. "Although we can't undo this brutal loss of life, I hope that our commitment to pursuing and prosecuting gang violence, along with this conviction, offers some solace to his family."

Pittman and Sanders were sentenced to life plus 25 years consecutive for charges of gang activity, felony murder, aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.



