Two found dead inside Cherokee County home, officials say

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two family members were found shot to death inside a home Saturday.

Deputies went to the 1000 block of Bridgemill Avenue in Canton around 5:45 p.m. and found two people shot inside.

The deceased were identified as 19-year-old Kathryn Newhouse and 57-year-old Howard Newhouse. Authorities confirmed the incident was being investigated as a domestic situation.

A woman was inside the house at the time of the shooting, but officials say she was not injured.

Officials are not searching for a suspect.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately made available.

An investigation is underway.

