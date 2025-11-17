Two found shot off Covington Highway near Lithonia

article

DeKalb County police are investigating two shooting scenes in the Lithonia area about a block away from each other on Monday night.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the 6400 block of Covington Highway, then to a second scene in the 5700 block of Cove Lane.

Police said both locations are in the same area.

A person was found shot at each scene, and both victims suffered serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities, ages, or conditions of the two victims.

Investigators have not said what led to either shooting or whether the incidents are connected.

No information has been released about suspects, arrests, weapons, or surveillance video.