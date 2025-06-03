Two driver arrested for racing, speeding in Duluth

article

The Brief Two drivers were arrested for racing at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on Pleasant Hill Road, observed by Duluth Police using a Dragon Eye Lidar device. Jonathan Mendez and James Baltimore received a total of seven citations, including racing, speeding, and vehicle registration violations. Both drivers were released at the scene with a mandatory court date, as Duluth Police emphasized their commitment to enforcing reckless driving laws.



Two drivers were arrested after allegedly racing at 80 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on Pleasant Hill Road, according to the Duluth Police Department.

What we know:

Officers say the incident occurred around 9:55 a.m. on May 26, when a Duluth officer using a speed-detection device observed two white vehicles speeding eastbound, side by side, on Pleasant Hill Road. The officer was able to confirm both vehicles were traveling at 80 mph—one at a distance of 1,100 feet and the other at 1,156 feet.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, and both vehicles pulled into the parking lot of a business at the corner of McClure Bridge Road.

The drivers were identified as Jonathan Mendez of Norcross and 19-year-old James Baltimore of Alpharetta.

Mendez, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, told the officer he did not know the other driver. He was issued three citations for racing, speeding, and having an illegal tag cover.

Baltimore, who did not have his driver's license on him, was found to possess only a Class CP permit. He was cited for speeding, racing, failing to register his vehicle within 30 days of residency, and driving without a license on his person.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what prompted the incident.

What's next:

Both drivers received a total of seven citations and were released at the scene after being informed of their mandatory court date.

What they're saying:

"Reckless driving isn’t a game, and we’re not slowing down on enforcement," the department said in a statement.