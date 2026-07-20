Two deer cause thousands in damages at Peachtree City businesses

The Brief Two deer caused chaos in Peachtree City on Monday morning after crashing through the front windows of separate local businesses just before 9 a.m. One buck bounded over pool tables at Big Daddy’s Oyster Bar and Pub, while a second deer broke into J Massage and got trapped inside a restroom. Both animals eventually escaped into nearby woods, leaving behind thousands of dollars in smashed glass, cleanup costs, and minor injuries to the deer.



A wild morning unfolded in Peachtree City on Monday when two deer crashed through the windows of two separate businesses simultaneously, causing extensive damage before being shooed back into the wild.

Peachtree City wildlife encounter

What we know:

Wild surveillance video captured the moment a large buck smashed through the front window of Big Daddy’s Oyster Bar and Pub just before 9 a.m. The deer hit a vending machine inside, bounced back out, and then charged the building a second time. The whitetail buck bounded over one pool table and slid under a second as managers worked quickly to open doors and shoo the animal outside.

At the exact same time, a second deer bashed through the window of J Massage just a half-second before the first crash. That deer ran to the back of the building and got stuck inside a restroom. Employees, unaware of the animal, opened the bathroom door and were surprised when the deer came running out.

Both encounters ended with the animals escaping, as the Big Daddy's buck trotted along a second-floor landing, down the steps, and out into the nearby woods. The deer left behind a trail of blood, a broken antler, and a possibly fractured leg, but no employees or customers at either business were injured.

Smashed glass and cleanup

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact total cost of the structural damage, though the businesses face thousands of dollars in smashed glass and cleanup. It remains unclear what specifically spooked the two deer into running toward the shopping strip at speeds reaching 35 to 40 miles an hour. The current condition of the injured buck is also unknown after it disappeared into the thick tree line.